Evil Uno Planning Dark Order’s Future If They Win Impact Tag Team Titles

August 11, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Evil Uno Stu Grayson

In a post on Twitter, Evil Uno seems to already be planning the Dark Order’s future as the Impact Wrestling tag team champions. Uno and Stu Grayson challenge the current champions, the Good Brothers, on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

He wrote: “1. Win @IMPACTWRESTLING Championships on #AEWDynamite
2. Show up in Nashville next week.
3. Pick a fight with MCMG (or Johnny Swinger & John E Bravo)
4. ???????

