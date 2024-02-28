Evil Uno Reveals He Wants to Face Christian Cage in AEW

– During a recent interview with Witty Whittiter, AEW wrestler Evil Uno revealed that he one person he’d like to wrestle in AEW if he could pick his opponent is AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage. Evil Uno stated Fightful), “I’ve always looked up to him and I would love to wrestle Christian Cage in All Elite Wrestling. I think he’s doing some of his best work, although he has been a jerk. He’s definitely a jerk. He’s a very talented jerk and I would love to get the opportunity to wrestle him someday.”

Christian Cage is currently scheduled for action this Sunday, March 3 at AEW Revolution. He’ll be facing Daniel Garcia in a TNT Title Match at the event. It will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.