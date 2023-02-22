wrestling / News

Evil Uno Says Jon Moxley Will Have To Kill Him To Get 100th Win Tonight

February 22, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark Evil Uno Image Credit: AEW

Jon Moxley is on the verge of getting 100 wins in AEW tonight, but his Dynamite opponent Evil Uno isn’t having it. In a post on Twitter, Uno said that Moxley is going to have to go to extremes to beat him tonight.

He wrote: “He’s going to have to fucking kill Evil Uno if he wants that win.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Evil Uno, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading