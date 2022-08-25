Evil Uno Shares His Thoughts on CM Punk Calling Out Hangman Page on AEW Dynamite

– Headlock spoke to The Dark Order’s Evil Uno during Gamescom this week to discuss AEW Fight Forever. During the interview, Evil Uno was asked about CM Punk making comments regarding Hangman Page during last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite and his reaction. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Evil Uno’s reaction to CM Punk calling out Hangman Page last week: “Truthfully, we were in the middle of training when this happened. I would say everything you hear is probably just hearsay, to be honest. Who knows? From my side, I think there is nothing, but who knows? That’s the beauty of wrestling, you never really know.”

His thoughts on the current state of The Dark Order: “I’m very happy. We’re one of the few things that have been there since day one. To think we were there in 2019 and we’re still around, kicking strong in 2022 is something I’m very very happy about. I’m very very proud of every member. Some members have left and some members have gone on to do different things, but everyone within the original group is doing well, wherever they are and I’m very happy about that.”