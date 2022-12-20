Evil Uno Shares More Details on AEW Fight Forever

– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, AEW wrestler Evil Uno shared an update on the AEW Fight Forever game. Below are some highlights:

Evil Uno on what fans can expect from the game: “What I can give you; I can give you the tidbits that I was allowed to announce. There will be over fifty characters at launch. The plan is for it to evolve over time. So we have a huge roster. Of course, it hasn’t been said, but I’m sure we want to release more of that roster in due time. There will be more game modes than originally is at release. It’s called AEW Fight Forever for several reasons. One being that this is likely going to be a forever game that evolves over time.”

On how some wrestling games don’t always include a GM mode: “They’ll have years where GM Mode’s there. Some years it’s not. So, yeah. I’m always of the mind that if a game can evolve over time, like—okay, I’m going to drop some gaming stuff here. Deep Rock Galactic, No Man’s Sky, games that initially were good, but now two years later are fantastic because they have so much crazy content.”

AEW Fight Forever is expected to arrive next year as a multi-platform release.