Evil Uno & Stu Grayson on Uncertainty During the Pandemic, How They Were at Risk of Being Cut by AEW

– The Ottawa Sun recently spoke to The Dark Order members Evil Uno and Stu Grayson, who revealed that they were nearly at the risk of being cut at one point during the pandemic. Below are some highlights.

Stu Grayson on their old name of Super Smash Brothers: “They didn’t want to use [the Super Smash Brothers] name for obvious reasons; it’s the property of Nintendo. They wanted us to come up with a new name. Uno and I got on the phone, we started pitching ideas to each other. We had, I think, five names, we sent them to The Young Bucks and they told us The Dark Order was the one they liked the most.”

Evil Uno on what’s great about AEW: “What’s great about AEW is we have a sense of freedom for what we want to do. There is no writer in AEW. It all goes through [executive vice-presidents Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and the Jackson brothers] and Tony Khan. They have final say. When we initially started, they had no TV show to explain our characters. We had masked men with us, but we had no way of properly explaining what that was. So we pitched that we explain it on TV, that we were a Scientology-like cult. From there, it blossomed.”

Uno on uncertainty for them during the pandemic when they couldn’t travel: “We travel every two weeks [to Florida] and quarantine in between. We don’t leave our houses; that’s a stress. There was a time where it was very uncertain for both of us because we couldn’t make it to work for several months, so we were at risk of being cut. We didn’t know the scope of what COVID would be like. We also didn’t know what kind of financial hit AEW was going to take. It was stressful at first, but now it feels like the norm. We have deep roots in this area, we helped build up this whole wrestling scene over the past 15 years. We’re still within the decision phase.”