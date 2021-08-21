wrestling / News
Evil Uno, Thunder Rosa, & Other AEW Stars React to CM Punk’s Debut
The arrival of CM Punk in AEW has set the wrestling world aflutter, and several AEW stars have reacted to his debut on social media. You can see a selection of reactions from Evil Uno, Thunder Rosa, Hikaru Shida, and more below:
Evil Uno is co-workers with CM Punk.
Holy 💩 @CMPunk @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/897pE9WiGT
Always nice to add another former IWA Mid South champion to the team https://t.co/og7q6gO5k3
My night was better than yours!!! This man is special to our family!! @AEWonTNT #aedub @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/yT3mpKQ3h6
