Evil Uno Recalls Recent ‘Unreal’ Moment With Adam Copeland at AEW Taping in Ottawa

In an interview with Fightful, Evil Uno spoke about the unreal moment of sharing the ring with Adam Copeland following a recent AEW taping in Ottawa. The March 16 taping concluded with ROH matches, as Uno defeated JD Drake. Copeland then came to the ring and the two played to the crowd.

Uno said: “It was pretty unreal. In one way, it would have been one of the largest moments in my life if I had just ended my match, addressed the crowd, my hometown. I was mentioning to a lot of people backstage, having that match was important to me, but at one point, I went to the top rope and looked to the outside while taunting and I realized that of the 2000 people that were still around, I knew maybe 1500 of them. It made me realize that our wrestling scene has supported me for the last twenty years and they really did support me at Ring of Honor. Adam Copeland was a cherry on top. It was indicated that Adam Copeland would be doing something with me shortly before. It’s weird because it didn’t set in. When they told me, I didn’t really get the weight of it until it happened. At one point, it all happened. I shook hands with him, and that was the point of realization that was like, ‘I’m in the ring with someone I spent most of my life looking up to, who is a Canadian wrestling legend, and we’re sharing the ring.’ It’s not like I was invited in. I’m now, essentially, an equal. It all weighed in at that time and I will genuinely never forget my night in Ottawa.”