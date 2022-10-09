– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Evil Uno explained why he wants Hangman Page to officially join The Dark Order. Below are some highlights and a video of the chat:

Evil Uno on who he wants to recruit to The Dark Order: “This will seem like a copout answer, but Hangman Adam Page never officially joined The Dark Order. We’ve hung out together for two years now. We’ve been great friends. I would love for him to don the colors at all times.”

Uno on why he wants Hangman in the group: “Why him? I want to say I truly think he’s one of the best professional wrestlers in the world, a former AEW champion, I believe potentially the next world champion, as in Cincinnati, October 12th on AEW Dynamite, he has an opportunity to wrestle Jon Moxley for the championship. I think beyond what he can help for our group, I think he is a fantastic person. He’s been very helpful to everyone in The Dark order. I think he has a great future, and I think if he was our Ace, Dark Order would go on to much greater things.”

If using the above quotes, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling, with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.