EVIL Wins New Japan Cup 2020, Turns on Tetsuya Naito and Joins Bullet Club (Video)

– The LIJ has been fractured. The group has now learned a very important lesson: Never trust a man named EVIL. During today’s New Japan Cup Final event, EVIL defeated Kazuchika Okada in the finals of the New Japan Cup tournament. However, after the match, the New Japan Cup winner turned on his former Los Ingobernables de Japon (LIJ) stablemate, Tetsuya Naito.

In the post-match segment to hype up their upcoming title bout, when Naito tried to fist-bump his former teammate, EVIL instead raised the “Two-Sweet sign” and attacked Naito, laying him out. Then, Gedo and the Bullet Club came out, and EVIL turned heel and joined the stable, leaving the LIJ. Well, it makes sense given his namesake.

With the New Japan Cup win, EVIL will now face Naito for both the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles at NJPW Dominion. The event is scheduled for tomorrow at Osaka-Jo Hall in Osaka, Japan. It will be streamed live on NJPW World.

You can view the video of the post-match segment, along with some post-show comments, below.