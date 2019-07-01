wrestling / News
EVOLVE 130 Results: Tyler Breeze in Action, Roderick Strong vs. Austin Theory, More
– EVOLVE held their latest show in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday night, main evented by Roderick Strong vs. Austin Theory. The results were, per Fightful:
* Adrian Alanis vs. Harlem Bravado vs. Stephen Wolf went to a no contest.
* Brandi Lauren def. Natalia Markova
* Josh Briggs def. Brandon Taggart
* Curt Stallion def. Sean Maluta
* WWN Championship: JD Drake (c) vs. Babatunde went to a no contest when The Unwanted attacked.
* Anthony “Sharkbait” Gutierrez def. Steven Pena
* Josh Briggs def. Arturo Ruas
* Tyler Breeze def. Anthony Greene
#PrincePretty candid from #EVOLVE130 (photo credit: patdsez) 😏 pic.twitter.com/g9HCAKkHdx
— Warrior Princess Rose (@JuanaBreeze) July 1, 2019
* Elimination Match: The Skulk (AR Fox & Leon Ruff) def. Beaver Boys (Alex Reynolds & John Silver), Milk Chocolate (Brandon Watts & Randy Summers), & The Unwanted (Eddie Kingston & Joe Gacy)
* Roderick Strong def. Austin Theory
Undisputed Era celebrates Roderick Strong’s win! #Evolve130 #UndisputedERA #ShockTheSystem pic.twitter.com/IfVQsmXJsd
— TheOreillySourceCom (@OreillySource) July 1, 2019
#Evolve130 pic.twitter.com/dgBXUHz0yT
— M.P. (@iPhoneAddicti0n) July 1, 2019
#EVOLVE130 pic.twitter.com/joLJNhVtkd
— M.P. (@iPhoneAddicti0n) July 1, 2019
