EVOLVE 130 Results: Tyler Breeze in Action, Roderick Strong vs. Austin Theory, More

– EVOLVE held their latest show in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday night, main evented by Roderick Strong vs. Austin Theory. The results were, per Fightful:

* Adrian Alanis vs. Harlem Bravado vs. Stephen Wolf went to a no contest.

* Brandi Lauren def. Natalia Markova

* Josh Briggs def. Brandon Taggart

* Curt Stallion def. Sean Maluta

* WWN Championship: JD Drake (c) vs. Babatunde went to a no contest when The Unwanted attacked.

* Anthony “Sharkbait” Gutierrez def. Steven Pena

* Josh Briggs def. Arturo Ruas

* Tyler Breeze def. Anthony Greene

* Elimination Match: The Skulk (AR Fox & Leon Ruff) def. Beaver Boys (Alex Reynolds & John Silver), Milk Chocolate (Brandon Watts & Randy Summers), & The Unwanted (Eddie Kingston & Joe Gacy)

* Roderick Strong def. Austin Theory