wrestling / News
EVOLVE 137 Results: Austin Theory Retains EVOLVE Championship
EVOLVE 137 happened last night The Kroc Center of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA, which featured Austin Theory defending the EVOLVE Championship in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:
– Anthony Henry def. Slim J
– Arturo Ruas def. JD Drake
– Anthony Gutierrez def. Colby Corino
– Babatunde vs. Eddie Kingston went to a DQ when The Unwanted attacked Babatunde.
– Shotzi Blackheart def. Aja Perera. Shotzi was offered a WWE NXT contract by William Regal following the match.
– Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis def. Anthony Greene & Harlem Bravado
– Leon Ruff def. Sean Maluta
– Cameron Grimes def. Curt Stallion
– Lights Out Match: Josh Briggs def. Kassius Ohno
– EVOLVE Championship: Austin Theory (c) def. AR Fox
Main event time! ATL hometown showdown! @ARealFoxx looks to dethrone @austintheory1! #evolve137 pic.twitter.com/b5ZjVCMdww
— Will Henderson (@willh94) October 12, 2019
At the wrasslin #EVOLVE137 pic.twitter.com/j5buoWBveG
— Aleister 6lack (@Cloud_kicker409) October 12, 2019
Man, @KassiusOhno and @TheJoshBriggs had an all out war tonight! #EVOLVE137 pic.twitter.com/6e52ArhQvX
— Will Henderson (@willh94) October 12, 2019
Seeing @CurtStallion wrestle is a thing of beauty. #EVOLVE137 pic.twitter.com/XRUwMIxHTF
— Ms. Ruckus (@TwansSaysHello) October 12, 2019
AND it's OFFICIAL! William Regal offered @Shotziblack
an #NXT contract tonight at #Evolve137 So well deserved! Been waiting for this for some time now. Congratulations to the Ballzy Bad Ass !!! pic.twitter.com/HAA3Cc82cL
— JohnnyZ All In For #KairiMania 🏴☠️ (@JWrestlingV2) October 12, 2019
