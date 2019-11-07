EVOLVE 139 and 140 Happening In New York This Weekend

WWE has announced that EVOLVE 139 and 140 will happen in New York City this weekend, and the shows will feature the return of Matt Sydal as Evan Bourne. Here’s the press release:

Fans in New York City will have the opportunity to meet some of NXT’s biggest Superstars and see even more competitors from the black-and-gold brand in action this weekend at EVOLVE Wrestling.

Fresh off their shocking appearances on Raw and SmackDown, NXT Champion Adam Cole and Tommaso Ciampa will appear for special meet-and-greets with fans this Saturday, Nov. 9, at La Boom in Queens and Sunday, Nov. 10, at Saint Finbar Catholic Church Gym in Brooklyn. Cole will also be a guest at an EVOLVE Seminar on Sunday in Brooklyn for wrestlers, referees, managers and announcers.

On top of the opportunity to meet Cole and Ciampa, fans in New York City will get to see events packed with action featuring more NXT Superstars, including EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory, Babatunde, Arturo Ruas, Reina Gonzalez and new WWE Performance Center recruit Shotzi Blackheart. Tickets for both events are available now, with EVOLVE’s new, reduced ticket prices starting at just $20.

In addition, WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER will return to EVOLVE this December in Livonia, Mich. and Chicago. His opponents, along with those for the returning Timothy Thatcher, will be revealed in New York City.

Check out the full cards for both of these can’t-miss events below, then head to WWNLive.com for complete ticket information!

Ticket info: Queens | Brooklyn

EVOLVE 139 – Nov. 9 – Queens, N.Y.

EVOLVE Championship Match – If Anyone Interferes They Will Be Banned From EVOLVE: Austin Theory (c) vs. Josh Briggs

No Holds Barred Match: JD Drake vs. Anthony Henry

Relaxed Rules – If Any Unwanted Member Interferes They Will Be Suspended: Babatunde vs. Eddie Kingston

First Time Ever Match: Matt Sydal vs. EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Leon Ruff

Preview Of The Future Of NXT’s Women’s Division: Shotzi Blackheart vs. Reina Gonzalez

Tag Team Grudge Match: Arturo Ruas & Anthony Gutierrez vs. Joe Gacy & Sean Maluta

Special Challenge Match: EVOLVE Tag Team Champion AR Fox vs. Colby Corino

Tag Team Special Challenge Match: Curt Stallion & Brandon Taggart vs. Harlem Bravado & Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren

Plus, more with Adrian Alanis, Liam Gray and others!!!

EVOLVE 140 – Nov. 10 – Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Main Event: EVOLVE Tag Team Champion AR Fox vs. Matt Sydal

Non-Title First Time Ever Match: EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory vs. Curt Stallion

Grudge Match: Arturo Ruas vs. Eddie Kingston

Must Be A Winner – EVOLVE 130 Rematch: Babatunde vs. JD Drake

Four Way Freestyle Hoss Fight: Josh Briggs vs. Anthony Henry vs. Joe Gacy vs. Brandon Taggart

Six-Man Tag Team Action: EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Leon Ruff, Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray vs. Harlem Bravado, Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren & TBD

Shotzi Blackheart’s Farewell To EVOLVE!

NXT Superstar Reina Gonzalez In Action!

Plus, more with Anthony Gutierrez, Michael Verna, Colby Corino, Sean Maluta and others!

EVOLVE has also released the following hype videos for the event: