EVOLVE 140 Results: Austin Theory Says Farewell

EVOLVE held their show EVOLVE 140 last night at the Saint Finbar Catholic Church Gym in New York, NY. It featured a farewell party for Austin Theory, who recently signed with WWE and NXT. Here are results, via Fightful:

* The Unwanted (Colby Corino & Sean Maluta) def. Kekoa & Mike Verna

* Reina Gonzalez def. Alex Gracia

* Babatunde def. Brandon Taggart

* Austin Theory def. Curt Stallion

* Anthony Greene, Evan Bourne & Harlem Bravado def. The Skulk (Adrian Alanis, Leon Ruff & Liam Gray)

* Anthony Gutierrez def. Mike Donovan

* Arturo Ruas def. Eddie Kingston by DQ

* Shotzi Blackheart def. Allysin Kay

* Joe Gacy def. AR Fox

* EVOLVE Championship: Josh Briggs (c) def. Anthony Henry and JD Drake