EVOLVE 140 Results: Austin Theory Says Farewell
EVOLVE held their show EVOLVE 140 last night at the Saint Finbar Catholic Church Gym in New York, NY. It featured a farewell party for Austin Theory, who recently signed with WWE and NXT. Here are results, via Fightful:
* The Unwanted (Colby Corino & Sean Maluta) def. Kekoa & Mike Verna
* Reina Gonzalez def. Alex Gracia
* Babatunde def. Brandon Taggart
* Austin Theory def. Curt Stallion
* Anthony Greene, Evan Bourne & Harlem Bravado def. The Skulk (Adrian Alanis, Leon Ruff & Liam Gray)
* Anthony Gutierrez def. Mike Donovan
* Arturo Ruas def. Eddie Kingston by DQ
* Shotzi Blackheart def. Allysin Kay
* Joe Gacy def. AR Fox
* EVOLVE Championship: Josh Briggs (c) def. Anthony Henry and JD Drake
#Evolve140 pic.twitter.com/8jgSitYydD
— M.P. (@DGR8EST1987) November 11, 2019
.@JoeGacy stepping up big time against @ARealFoxx! #EVOLVE140 #ClubWWN
➡️ #WWNLive.com pic.twitter.com/9y0pDTqcLp
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 11, 2019
#ThankYouShotzi 💚🖤@Shotziblack #Evolve140 pic.twitter.com/poMJ4anBiz
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) November 11, 2019
Relentless @MadKing1981! #EVOLVE140 #ClubWWN
➡️ #WWNLive.com pic.twitter.com/PhpJG682J1
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 11, 2019
Kazoos and streamers (or at least *a* streamer) for @austintheory1's EVOLVE farewell party! #LongLiveTheStream #LongLiveTheZoo #EVOLVE140 #ClubWWN
➡️ #WWNLive.com pic.twitter.com/CQGPtDf5hU
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 11, 2019
