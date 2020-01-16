EVOLVE 144 Advertised at Last Night’s NXT

– EVOLVE 144 was advertised at last night’s NXT TV event at Full Sail Live. You can check out some photos of the advertisement at the NXT Arena that were posted on Twitterbelow.

As noted, EVOLVE 144 is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Orlando Live Events Center in Orlando, Florida. The show will feature Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Dominik Dijakovic will be joined by NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae and Cameron Grimes to meet and greet fans.