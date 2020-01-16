wrestling / News
EVOLVE 144 Advertised at Last Night’s NXT
January 16, 2020 | Posted by
– EVOLVE 144 was advertised at last night’s NXT TV event at Full Sail Live. You can check out some photos of the advertisement at the NXT Arena that were posted on Twitterbelow.
As noted, EVOLVE 144 is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Orlando Live Events Center in Orlando, Florida. The show will feature Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Dominik Dijakovic will be joined by NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae and Cameron Grimes to meet and greet fans.
Evolve 144 was just advertised to the live crowd at Full Sail
The show is happening this Saturday in Orlando at Orlando Live Events pic.twitter.com/sfJcC9Zshh
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 16, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Apologizes to Paige and Anyone Offended by His ‘Terrible Joke’
- Paige Says She Was Perplexed By Triple H’s Joke Because She Looks Up To Him
- Bruce Prichard on The Rise and Fall of ECW’s Success, His Concerns About ECW One Night Stand, Why There Was No WCW Nostalgia PPV
- Identity of Woman At Ringside Who Lana Took Drink From On RAW Last Night