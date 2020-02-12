New Matches Set for EVOLVE 145 & 146, NXT Superstars to Appear

– EVOLVE Wrestling made a number of announcements for the upcoming EVOLVE 145 and 146 events that scheduled for end of February and early March. EVOLVE 145 is set for February 29 at La Boom in Queens, New York. EVOLVE 146 will be held at the Melrose Memorial Hall in Melrose Memorial Hall in Melrose, Massachusetts.

EVOLVE 145 will feature Joe Gacy vs. Colby Corino. In tag team action it will be AR Fox and Leon Ruff vs. Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray.

Announced for EVOLVE 146 in Melrose is Anthony Gutierrez vs. Joe Gacy. Also, JD Drake vs. Curt Stallion has been signed in a first-time, one-on-one match.

NXT Superstars Rhea Ripley, Tommaso Ciampa and Keith Lee will be appearing for meet & greet sessions at both upcoming events. You can check out the announcements on the upcoming cards below.

