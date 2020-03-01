EVOLVE 145 Quick Results: Josh Briggs Retains Title, Mansoor Beats Curt Stallion in Headliner

– EVOLVE 145 took place earlier tonight in Queens, New York. The full event was streamed live online for free on the promotion’s Facebook page and is now available below. Here are some quick results and highlight clips for tonight’s EVOLVE 145 card. In the main event, NXT Superstar Mansoor beat Curt Stallion. Also, Keith Lee made a live appearance during the event.

* Brendan Vink beat JD Drake.

* Jessi Kamea beat Alyx $ky.

* Jake Atlas beat Stephen Wolf via pinfall.

* Colby Corino got the win over Joe Gacy via pinfall.

* Brandi Lauren was victorious over Avery Taylor. Jessi Kamea interfered and helped Lauren get the victory.

* Harlem Bravado beat Denzel Dejournette via pinfall after a DDT.

* Jon Davis won a singles match over Vinny Pacifico.

* Josh Briggs beat Anthony Greene to retain the EVOLVE Championship in an Anything Goes Match.

* AR Fox & Leon Ruff with Ayla vs Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray was a draw and ended with a double pin.

* Mansoor of NXT got the win over Curt Stallion.

Taking to the skies @RealJDDrake drops the #Vaderbomb on Vink and gets a near fall #EVOLVE145 pic.twitter.com/bd12fi9UrY — EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) February 29, 2020

A gymnastics background becomes part of Alex Sky's offense in her match against Jessi Kamea at #Evolve145 Watch now https://t.co/Cz4sRCOk65 pic.twitter.com/6uIhScAM7Z — EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) February 29, 2020

Ruff Ruff! @LeonRuffsxe brings the La Boom crowd to life with a shot of adrenalin! #EVOLVE145 pic.twitter.com/WxHUM4sl5E — EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) March 1, 2020