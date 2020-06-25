EVOLVE Alum Anthony Henry Says He’s Done With Wrestling This Year

2020 is the final straw in Anthony Henry’s wrestling career, as he’s hanging it up at the end of the year. Henry, who exited EVOLVE due to an impasse in contract negotiations in January, posted to social media saying that this year will be his last as he’s “happier without the darker side of the business.”

Henry alluded to the “latest revelations” in wrestling as pushing him to the decision. The wrestling industry has been hammered particularly over the last week with the #SpeakingOut movement uncovering several sexual abusers in the industry and COVID-19 having an effect on both WWE and AEW. You can see Henry’s full statement below:

Yeah, so the latest revelations in the world of wrestling have helped make up my mind. I have thought about this long and hard. I am done with professional wrestling. At the end of this year, I am hanging it up. I am happier without it, honestly. Or maybe I should say I am happier without the darker side of the business. For years I was obsessed with professional wrestling. It was to the point that I didn’t know who I was without it. Upon taking this break, I found out a lot about myself. I now know wrestling is not my identity There are other things I want to do with my life. I am thankful I was able to travel the world and actually make a living for a substantial amount of time, purely off wrestling. Many do not get this opportunity. I met some good people and some horrible people I am equally thankful for the friendships I have made through wrestling and the fans i have acquired. It has been a wild ride. I have a few things i still want to do & peeps I want to tussle with (Alex Shelley). Hopefully we can make this stuff happen this year. I love you all!

Yeah, so the latest revelations in the world of wrestling have helped make up my mind. I have thought about this long and hard. I am done with professional wrestling. At the end of this year, I am hanging it up. I am happier without it, honestly. Or maybe I should say… — Anthony Henry (@Antnyhenry) June 25, 2020

I am happier without the darker side of the business. For years I was obsessed with professional wrestling. It was to the point that I didn't know who I was without it. Upon taking this break, I found out a lot about myself. I now know wrestling is not my identity… https://t.co/72uau7wBVa — Anthony Henry (@Antnyhenry) June 25, 2020

There are other things I want to do with my life. I am thankful I was able to travel the world and actually make a living for a substantial amount of time, purely off wrestling. Many do not get this opportunity. I met some good people and some horrible people… https://t.co/qRdPzGSxLJ — Anthony Henry (@Antnyhenry) June 25, 2020