EVOLVE Announces Year-End Awards

– EVOLVE announced their year-end awards for 2019.

EVOLVE Year End Awards: 2019 was a great year for EVOLVE with a new yearly attendance record, great matches and unforgettable moments. You voted on the best of 2019 and now we have the results, plus the MVP of 2019 as determined by EVOLVE officials. Thank you to everyone who voted. Here we go:

Wrestler Of The Year

Winner: Austin Theory

Austin Theory ran away with this category with 63.1% of the vote. Theory was EVOLVE Champion for most of the year, including after signing with WWE and reporting to the WWE Performance Center. Thank you for all your contributions to EVOLVE, Austin Theory!

Tag Team Of The Year

Winners: AR Fox & Leon Ruff

Fox & Ruff got 37.2% of the vote to edge out current WWE Raw Superstars The Street Profits. Fox & Ruff won the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles on the WWE Network at EVOLVE 131 and held the championship until the BESTies In The World shocked everyone at the final EVOLVE event of the year. We look forward to seeing what Fox & Ruff bring to EVOLVE in 2020.

Breakout Star Of The Year

Winner: Shotzi Blackheart

Shotzi Blackheart got 41.7% of the vote to Curt Stallion’s 32.6% to win the category. It was a memorable year for Blackheart as she paved the way for a women’s division in EVOLVE before signing with WWE. We wish Shotzi lots of success in NXT in 2020!

Match Of The Year​​​​​​​

Winner: WALTER vs. JD Drake from EVOLVE 135

WALTER vs. Drake provided fans with hard-hitting action at EVOLVE 135. It was one of many great matches that both Drake and WWE UK Champion WALTER provided in EVOLVE in 2019. It got 36.3% of the vote to top second place finisher Austin Theory vs. Darby Allin from EVOLVE 121.

Stipulation Match Of The Year

Winner: Shotzi Blackheart vs. Brandi Lauren at EVOLVE 134

The brutal Kendo Sticks Are Legal match between Blackheart and Lauren took 38.8% of the vote to beat Josh Briggs vs. Kassius Ohno in a Lights Out Match at EVOLVE 137. These are matches you must see for yourself.

Show Of The Year

Winner: EVOLVE 131

EVOLVE 131: The 10th Anniversary Show in Philadelphia made history by being the first non-WWE event to be broadcast live on the WWE Network. You can still watch this event on the WWE Network right now. It got 36..6% of the vote to edge out EVOLVE 125 in Queens, NY from Wrestlemania week.

Moment Of The Year

Winner: Josh Briggs wins EVOLVE Title at EVOLVE 139

Briggs dramatic title win over Theory at EVOLVE 139 at La Boom in NYC dominated with 41.5% of the vote. It’s a moment that every fan in attendance will always remember. Briggs now enters 2020 as EVOLVE Champion.

“Did I Just See That?!?!?” Award

Winner: Velveteen Dream vs. Orange Cassidy at EVOLVE 123

EVOLVE prides itself on delivering things you can only see in EVOLVE. Velveteen Dream vs. Orange Cassidy is a match that will probably only happen once, and it was at EVOLVE 123 in Melrose, MA. There was an unreal atmosphere when Dream and Cassidy squared off. This was the tightest race as Dream vs. Cassidy got 41.6% of the vote to edge out Paul Heyman’s surprise appearance at the former ECW Arena at EVOLVE 131.

Rivalry Of The Year

Winner: Austin Theory vs. Undisputed Era

Theory became a thorn in the side of Undisputed Era in early 2019 with matches vs. Roderick Strong, Adam Cole and culminating with an EVOLVE Title defense vs. Kyle O’Reilly at EVOLVE 125 during Wrestlemania week. This rivalry decisively won the category with 44% of the vote. Theory vs. Briggs finished in 2nd place.

EVOLVE 2019 MVP

Winner: AR Fox

EVOLVE officials have named AR Fox as the EVOLVE MVP of 2019. Fox contributed to EVOLVE in every way possible. He wrestled spectacular singles matches vs. Adam Cole, Anthony Henry, Isiah Scott, Austin Theory and Joe Gacy among others. He and Leon Ruff were the EVOLVE Tag Team Of The Year as voted on by the fans. Fox’s students from the WWA4 school in Atlanta made a huge impact in EVOLVE from Austin Theory’s EVOLVE Title reign to Ruff being half of the tag champs to Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis rising up the card. Fox excelled in any type of match with any opponent. Thank you for your everything you do in EVOLVE both behind-the-scenes and in the ring, AR Fox!