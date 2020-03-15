wrestling / News
Various News: EVOLVE Announces Free Month of Club WWN, Smackdown Top 10
March 14, 2020 | Posted by
– Here is WWE’s top 10 Smackdown moments from last night’s show.
– EVOLVE Wrestling announced today that they are giving fans their first month of Club WWN for free right now due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We always value your leisure time at EVOLVE. We know you need an escape now more than ever.
We are offering your 1st month of Club WWN for FREE!
Watch every EVOLVE, SHINE, DGUSA, FIP, Style Battle, WWN Supershow ever, plus more!”
Info: https://t.co/NqxuYCZj7m
— EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) March 15, 2020
