Updated EVOLVE 1239 and 130 Lineups With NXT Superstars

– WWE has announced the EVOLVE 129 and 130 lineups that will feature NXT Superstars. As previously reported, Bobby Fish is no longer able to work the upcoming shows. However, he’s still set to appear at the events in a Meet & Greet capacity. You can check out the full lineups below.

EVOLVE 129 and 130 lineups, featuring NXT Superstars, revealed

Undisputed ERA will be in full effect for EVOLVE Wrestling competition later this month.

As EVOLVE prepares to heat up the summer with blockbuster action, several NXT Superstars will be in the mix for the kickoff at EVOLVE 129 on Saturday, June 29, at La Boom in Queens, N.Y., and EVOLVE 130 on Sunday, June 30, at the Saint Finbar Catholic Church Gym in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Strapping up for combat that weekend will be Undisputed ERA’s Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly, accompanied by Bobby Fish. At EVOLVE 129, the former NXT Tag Team Champions will take on WWN Champion JD Drake & Anthony Henry in tag team competition. From there, the heatwave carries into EVOLVE 130, which will see Strong take on EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory in a non-title grudge match, while O’Reilly battles Josh Briggs.

The three Undisputed ERA members, as well as former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, will be available for meet-and-greets at both events.

In addition, NXT Superstars like Arturo Ruas and Babatunde will also be in action.

The lineups for both events are listed below. Tickets for EVOLVE 129 and EVOLVE 130 are available now at WWNLive.com.

EVOLVE 129 – Saturday, June 29, at La Boom in Queens, N.Y.

EVOLVE Championship Match

Austin Theory (c) vs. Leon Ruff

Only In EVOLVE

Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly with Bobby Fish vs. WWN Champion JD Drake & Anthony Henry

EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match

Eddie Kingston & Joe Gacy (c) vs. Anthony Greene & Curt Stallion

Special Challenge Women’s Match

Brandi Lauren vs. Shotzi Blackheart

EVOLVE 127 Rematch

Josh Briggs vs. NXT Superstar Arturo Ruas

AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk vs. Stephen Wolf

NXT Superstar Babatunde vs. Harlem Bravado

John Silver vs. Sean Maluta

Plus more, with Adrian Alanis, Liam Grey and Milk Chocolate

EVOLVE 130 – Sunday, June 30, at the Saint Finbar Catholic Church Gym in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Non-Title Grudge Match

EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory vs. Roderick Strong with Bobby Fish

WWN Championship Match

JD Drake (c) vs. Babatunde

Only In EVOLVE

Kyle O’Reilly with Bobby Fish vs. Josh Briggs

Grudge Match

Arturo Ruas vs. Anthony Henry

Non-Title Match

EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Eddie Kingston & Joe Gacy vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds

Special Challenge Women’s Match

Brandi Lauren vs. Natalia Markova

AR Fox vs. Sean Maluta

Plus more, with Curt Stallion, Anthony Greene, Leon Ruff, Harlem Bravado, Stephen Wolf, Steven Pena and others!