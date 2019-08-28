wrestling / News
EVOLVE Headed To Atlanta, Chicago, North Carolina and More
August 28, 2019
EVOLVE has announced several upcoming shows for October and December, which you can find tickets for by clicking here.
EVOLVE will go to the Kroc Center in Atlanta, Georgia on October 11, then the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina the next night, October 12. On that night, they will team with PWX.
EVOLVE will return to Livonia, Michigan on December 6 and then appear in Chicago the next night on December 7.
