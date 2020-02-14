EVOLVE News: Joe Gacy Mini-Doc Video, Preview for Keith Lee Meet & Greet, Updated Lineups

– EVOLVE Wrestling released a preview for the upcoming meet & greet sessions with NXT North American champion Keith Lee. You can check out that Keith Lee preview below. Lee will be part of the meet & greets at EVOLVE 145 on February 29 in Queens, New York and EVOLVE 146 on March 1 in Melrose, Massachusetts. More details on the NXT Superstar meet and greets for those events are available HERE.

– EVOLVE also released a Joe Gacy mini-doc video, which you can check out below. Additionally, there’s a video showcasing Anthony Greene.