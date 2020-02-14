wrestling / News

EVOLVE News: Joe Gacy Mini-Doc Video, Preview for Keith Lee Meet & Greet, Updated Lineups

February 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– EVOLVE Wrestling released a preview for the upcoming meet & greet sessions with NXT North American champion Keith Lee. You can check out that Keith Lee preview below. Lee will be part of the meet & greets at EVOLVE 145 on February 29 in Queens, New York and EVOLVE 146 on March 1 in Melrose, Massachusetts. More details on the NXT Superstar meet and greets for those events are available HERE.

– EVOLVE also released a Joe Gacy mini-doc video, which you can check out below. Additionally, there’s a video showcasing Anthony Greene.

– Here are the updated lineups for EVOLVE 145 and 146:

EVOLVE 145 – Feb. 29

EVOLVE Championship Match – Anything Goes
Josh Briggs defends vs. Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren

#1 Contender To EVOLVE Tag Team Titles Match
AR Fox & Leon Ruff with Ayla vs. Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray

Only In EVOLVE
Mansoor vs. Curt Stallion

Grudge Match
Joe Gacy vs. Colby Corino

Grudge Match
Brandi Lauren vs. Avery Taylor

Special Challenge Match
Harlem Bravado vs. Denzel Dejournette

Special Attraction Match
Jessi Kamea vs. Alex $ky

Plus, more to be signed with JD Drake, Brendan Vink, Stephen Wolf and Jon Davis!

EVOLVE 146 – March 1

The Main Event – Non-Title
EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs vs. AR Fox with Ayla

Only In EVOLVE
Mansoor vs. Anthony Greene

1st-Time-Ever Match
JD Drake vs. Curt Stallion

Grudge Match
Joe Gacy vs. Anthony Gutierrez

Grudge Match
Stephen Wolf vs. Harlem Bravado

Special Challenge Match
Brendan Vink vs. Leon Ruff

Special Challenge Match
Jessi Kamea vs. Avery Taylor

Special Challenge Match
Brandi Lauren vs. Alex $ky

Plus, Jon Davis and others!

