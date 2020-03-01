EVOLVE News: New Matches Set for EVOLVE 146, Updated Lineup, EVOLVE 145 Recap Video

– EVOLVE Wrestling returns with EVOLVE 146 later tonight. The event will be held at Memorial Hall in Melrose, Massachusetts. EVOLVE announced some new matches to the card today, including a Relaxed Rules match between Colby Corino and Joe Gacy. Also, Liam Ruff will team with Adrian Alanis against Jon Davis and Denzel Dejournette.

Here is the updated EVOLVE 146 lineup following last night’s EVOLVE 145 in Queens, New York:

* Brandi Lauren & Jessi Kamea Will Be In A Tag Team Match

* Liam Ruff & Adrian Alanis vs. Jon Davis & Denzel Dejournette

* Relaxed Rules: Colby Corino vs. Joe Gacy

* Harlem Bravado vs. Stephen Wolf

* Brendan Vink vs. Leon Ruff

* Anthony Gutierres vs. Joe Gacy

* Jake Atlas vs. Curt Stallion vs. JD Drake

* Mansoor vs. Anthony Greene w/ Brandi Lauren

* Non-Title Main Event Match: Josh Briggs vs. AR Fox

– EVOLVE released the following recap video for last night’s EVOLVE 145: