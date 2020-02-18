wrestling / News

EVOLVE News: Jake Atlas Set to Appear At Several Shows, NXT Stars at Meet & Greets

February 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– NXT star Jake Atlas is set to appear at several EVOLVE dats through mid-March. WWN Live announced in their latest EVOLVE email blast that Atlas has been confirmed to appear at the following dates/locations for the company:

* EVOLVE 145 (February 29th in Queens, NY)
* EVOLVE 146 (March 1st in Melrose, MA)
* EVOLVE 147 (March 14th in Livonia, MI)
* EVOLVE 148 (March 15th in Chicago, IL)

Information on Atlas’ matches and opponents will be revealed later in the week. Tickets for all four shows are currently available.

– EVOLVE has announced the following NXT star meet and greets for its upcoming shows:

EVOLVE 145:
* NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley
* NXT North American Champion Keith Lee
* Tommaso Ciampa

EVOLVE 146:
* NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley
* NXT North American Champion Keith Lee
* Tommaso Ciampa

EVOLVE 147:
* NXT North American Champion Keith Lee
* Mia Yim
* Tommaso Ciampa

EVOLVE 148:
* NXT North American Champion Keith Lee
* Mia Yim
* Tommaso Ciampa

