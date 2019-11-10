EVOLVE News: Update on Matt Sydal Following Injury, New EVOLVE Champion Crowned, Reaction to Darby Allin’s Comments

– An update on Matt Sydal is available following his getting hurt during his match at EVOLVE 139. As previously noted, Sydal appeared to have been hurt during his match with Leon Ruff at the show. PWInsider reports that Sydal had numbness in his arm and there was concern that he may have suffered a neck injury.

Sydal was reportedly checked out and was okay, though he still has numbness and there’s only a “small chance” he’ll compete at Sunday’s show.

– The site notes that Josh Briggs beat Austin Theory for the EVOLVE Championship, which was planned for sometime. Theory recently signed an NXT deal and will finish up with EVOLVE at today’s EVOLVE 140.

– Finally, the outlet reports that Darby Allin’s comments at Starrcast telling people to tell EVOLVE “to go f**k themselves” upset people in the company. Allin’s tenure with EVOLVE ended poorly; people there feel that Allin’s tenure there gave him the opportunities he needed to get where he is in AEW today.