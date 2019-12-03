wrestling / News
Evolve News: WrestleMania 36 Weekend, WWE Promotion, NXT Dark Matches
December 3, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider notes WWN/EVOLVE are locking in plans for WrestleMania 36 weekend. There could be up to 12 WWN shows over the weekend, with NXT talent appearing on some events.
– Fans may have noticed the NXT Twitter account promoting this weekend’s EVOLVE events, which features WALTER vs. Josh Briggs.
– A number of talents are expected to get NXT dark matches and Performance Center tryouts in the near future.
– Talks are reportedly ongoing about another EVOLVE special on WWE Network.
– Timothy Thatcher will return to EVOLVE this weekend and has an open invite to the company. Roster changes are planned following this weekend.
– The following free matches were uploaded
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses the Rumor That Dixie Carter Wanted to Bring In Paul Heyman To Run Creative in TNA
- Jim Ross Recalls Why Vince McMahon Wanted Stacy Carter Fired, Jerry Lawler Quitting in Protest, Charles Barkley Paying for Lawler & Carter’s Wedding
- Francine Discusses How She & Other Women Wrestlers Are Constantly Referred to As Ring Rats, Being Called ‘Shane Douglas’ Rat’, Feeling Bad for Carmella
- Hernandez on Losing His Singles Push in TNA Because Jim Cornette Quit the Company, How TNA Didn’t Want to Reimburse Him for His Neck Injury He Suffered There