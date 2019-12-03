– PWInsider notes WWN/EVOLVE are locking in plans for WrestleMania 36 weekend. There could be up to 12 WWN shows over the weekend, with NXT talent appearing on some events.

– Fans may have noticed the NXT Twitter account promoting this weekend’s EVOLVE events, which features WALTER vs. Josh Briggs.

– A number of talents are expected to get NXT dark matches and Performance Center tryouts in the near future.

– Talks are reportedly ongoing about another EVOLVE special on WWE Network.

– Timothy Thatcher will return to EVOLVE this weekend and has an open invite to the company. Roster changes are planned following this weekend.

– The following free matches were uploaded