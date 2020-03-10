Cards for This Weekend’s EVOLVE Wrestling Shows in Detroit & Chicago Featuring NXT Stars

EVOLVE Wrestling will have two shows with NXT stars this weekend in Detroit and Chicago, along with meet-and-greets with Keith Lee, Tommaso Ciampa, and Mia Yim. The cards are below.

EVOLVE 147 – this Saturday at Monaghan Knights of Columbus Hall in Livonia, Mich.

NXT Superstar Meet & Greets

NXT North American Champion Keith Lee

Tommaso Ciampa

Mia Yim

Jessi Kamea

EVOLVE Championship Match

Josh Briggs (c) vs. AR Fox with Ayla

Grudge Match

JD Drake vs. Brendan Vink

First-Time-Ever Match

Jake Atlas vs. Leon Ruff

No DQ Match

Stephen Wolf vs. Harlem Bravado

Mixed Tag Team Match

Denzel Dejournette & Avery Taylor vs. Anthony Greene & Brandi Lauren

Non-Title Match

EVOLVE Tag Team Champions BESTies In The World vs. Curt Stallion & Colby Corino

Hoss Fight

Joe Gacy vs. Jon Davis

Plus more with Jessi Kamea, Adrian Alanis, Liam Gray and talent from the EVOLVE Seminar/Tryout!

EVOLVE 148 – This Sunday at Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago

NXT Superstar Meet & Greets

NXT North American Champion Keith Lee

Tommaso Ciampa

Mia Yim

Jessi Kamea

EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

BESTies In The World of Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett (c) vs. AR Fox & Leon Ruff with Ayla vs. Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray

EVOLVE Championship Challenge

Josh Briggs (c) vs. Dan The Dad vs. Alex Zayne vs. Blake Christian

– If anyone defeats Josh Briggs, they will be the new EVOLVE Champion

– If anyone defeats someone other than Briggs, they will receive a future one-on-one title shot

– If Briggs loses the championship at EVOLVE 147, this match will determine the No. 1 contender

Special Challenge Match

Jake Atlas vs. Curt Stallion

Last Man Standing Match

Joe Gacy vs. Colby Corino

Grudge Match

Anthony Greene vs. Denzel Dejournette

Special Attraction Match #1

Harlem Bravado vs. Jon Davis

Special Attraction Match #2

Jessi Kamea vs. Avery Taylor

Plus more with JD Drake, Stephen Wolf, Brendan Vink and talent from the EVOLVE Seminar/Tryout!