wrestling / News
Cards for This Weekend’s EVOLVE Wrestling Shows in Detroit & Chicago Featuring NXT Stars
EVOLVE Wrestling will have two shows with NXT stars this weekend in Detroit and Chicago, along with meet-and-greets with Keith Lee, Tommaso Ciampa, and Mia Yim. The cards are below.
EVOLVE 147 – this Saturday at Monaghan Knights of Columbus Hall in Livonia, Mich.
NXT Superstar Meet & Greets
NXT North American Champion Keith Lee
Tommaso Ciampa
Mia Yim
Jessi Kamea
EVOLVE Championship Match
Josh Briggs (c) vs. AR Fox with Ayla
Grudge Match
JD Drake vs. Brendan Vink
First-Time-Ever Match
Jake Atlas vs. Leon Ruff
No DQ Match
Stephen Wolf vs. Harlem Bravado
Mixed Tag Team Match
Denzel Dejournette & Avery Taylor vs. Anthony Greene & Brandi Lauren
Non-Title Match
EVOLVE Tag Team Champions BESTies In The World vs. Curt Stallion & Colby Corino
Hoss Fight
Joe Gacy vs. Jon Davis
Plus more with Jessi Kamea, Adrian Alanis, Liam Gray and talent from the EVOLVE Seminar/Tryout!
EVOLVE 148 – This Sunday at Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago
NXT Superstar Meet & Greets
NXT North American Champion Keith Lee
Tommaso Ciampa
Mia Yim
Jessi Kamea
EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
BESTies In The World of Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett (c) vs. AR Fox & Leon Ruff with Ayla vs. Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray
EVOLVE Championship Challenge
Josh Briggs (c) vs. Dan The Dad vs. Alex Zayne vs. Blake Christian
– If anyone defeats Josh Briggs, they will be the new EVOLVE Champion
– If anyone defeats someone other than Briggs, they will receive a future one-on-one title shot
– If Briggs loses the championship at EVOLVE 147, this match will determine the No. 1 contender
Special Challenge Match
Jake Atlas vs. Curt Stallion
Last Man Standing Match
Joe Gacy vs. Colby Corino
Grudge Match
Anthony Greene vs. Denzel Dejournette
Special Attraction Match #1
Harlem Bravado vs. Jon Davis
Special Attraction Match #2
Jessi Kamea vs. Avery Taylor
Plus more with JD Drake, Stephen Wolf, Brendan Vink and talent from the EVOLVE Seminar/Tryout!
