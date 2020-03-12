wrestling / News
EVOLVE Postpones This Weekend’s Events Until May
EVOLVE has announced on Twitter that they have postponed this weekend’s 147 and 148 events to May due to the Coronavirus. A press release is expected soon.
The post reads: “This weekend’s #EVOLVE147 & #EVOLVE148 have been postponed to May 8th in Livonia, MI and May 9th in Chicago. All tickets will be honored for those dates. We will have a full press release out by tomorrow as we piece everything together. We wanted to get word out ASAP. Thank you.”
This weekend's #EVOLVE147 & #EVOLVE148 have been postponed to May 8th in Livonia, MI and May 9th in Chicago. All tickets will be honored for those dates.
We will have a full press release out by tomorrow as we piece everything together. We wanted to get word out ASAP. Thank you.
— EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) March 12, 2020
