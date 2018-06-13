EVOLVE Show Moves From Queens to Brooklyn After Losing Venue

– EVOLVE has been forced to move its June 23rd show from Queens to Brooklyn after losing its venue. PWInsider reports that the show was set to take place at La Boom in Woodside, Queens, New York but EVOLVE announced on Tuesday that the event is moving to the Most Precious Blood Youth Center in Gravesend, Brooklyn.

According to the site, La Boom is listing an Extreme Cage Fighting MMA show on June 23rd which indicates that the venue got double-booked. EVOLVE is offering refunds to those who can’t make it to the new venue and all existing tickets and seating arrangements will be honored at the new location.

Set for the event are:

* EVOLVE Champion Matt Riddle vs. Shane Strickland

* WWN Champion Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly vs. Joey Janela with Penelope Ford

* WALTER vs. Darby Allin

* Chris Dickinson, Jaka & Dom Garrini with Stokely Hathaway vs.Tracy Williams, Timothy Thatcher & Anthony Henry

* AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk vs. DJZ plus Bad Bones, Josh Briggs, Jarek 1:20 with Candy Cartwright appearing.