EVOLVE News: Velveteen Dream vs. Orange Cassidy Match Premiering Tonight, First Month of Club WWN Offered For Free

– EVOLVE is set to premiere the “holy grail” of #OnlyInEVOLVE matches tonight in Velveteen Dream vs. Orange Cassidy. The company announced on Wednesday that the match, which took place at EVOLVE 123, is set to premiere at 7:30 PM ET and the livestream is below.

The announcement reads:

EVOLVE has been releasing a series of #OnlyInEVOLVE matches on Youtube. Tonight at 7:30pm EDT we will release the holy grail of #OnlyInEVOLVE matches. EVOLVE was in a unique situation for the past couple of years. We have been able to promote matches between NXT, WWE, EVOLVE and independent wrestling talent that you can only see in EVOLVE. Subscribe to www.Youtube.com/WWNLive for all the free releases, including tonight’s much anticipated premiere.

– The company also noted that the first month of Club WWN is free during the current social distancing-essential state of the world due to the novel coronavirus. The service, which normally runs $9.99 per month, includes access to every EVOLVE, SHINE, FIP, Style Battle tournament, and WWN Supershow ever along with several other classic and current matches from WWN. You can sign up at WWNLive.com, and more information is available at their FAQ.