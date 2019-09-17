Various News: More EVOLVE Weekend Event Details, Full MLW War Chamber Match Video

– EVOLVE Wrestling has announced some additional details on its upcoming EVOLVE 135 and EVOLVE 136 events this weekend, featuring meet & greets with NXT SUperstars.

EVOLVE returns to Brooklyn, NY this Friday and Queens, NY this Saturday. You can get tickets and info in the WWNLive.com Events section. This weekend’s EVOLVE events will feature Meet & Greets with the following NXT Superstars:

-NXT UK Champion WALTER

-Kassius Ohno

-Johnny Gargano

-Tommaso Ciampa

-Candice LeRae

-Babatunde

-Arturo Ruas

-Champion Austin Theory

The Meet & Greets will begin when doors open for each event. They will continue after each event. Pricing info can be found in the WWNLive.com Shop.

-You get an 8×10 free with an autograph purchase. You are also able to have the NXT Superstars autograph any item you bring.

-New York City was the location of one of the greatest moments in NXT History when Johnny Gargano won the NXT Championship. We have these exclusive, framable 8x10s featuring the closing scene with Gargano, his wife Candice LeRae and best friend Tommaso Ciampa. You have the opportunity to get all three of them to autograph these 8x10s this weekend at EVOLVE in NYC. This could be your only chance to get all three signatures! This is sure to be a collector’s item.

-EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory is signed to WWE and training at the WWE Performance Center. HE will be in EVOLVE as long as he is EVOLVE Champion. This means that this Saturday in Queens, NY could be his last show in the intimate confines of independent wrestling. This could be your last chance to get his picture and autograph. We are very excited to offer this exclusive Austin Theory 8×10. This is the first Austin Theory merchandise to feature the NXT logo. He could main event Wrestlemania one day! This is your chance to get his first merchandise.

-You will also have an opportunity to meet members of the EVOLVE roster. Pricing and merchandise items are determined by the individual EVOLVE star. Information will be available at their merch tables.

-The WWN Merch Table will have official NXT shirts for Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle and Undisputed Era.

-The WWN Merch Table will also have all the latest Blu-rays, DVDs, shirts and new items, including the EVOLVE track jacket and EVOLVE hoodie. All ticket holders get a discount at the WWN Merch Table. Ringside ticket holders have a $10 credit. GA ticket holders have a $5 merch credit. Please note that merch credits must be used at the event that night and cannot be combined. Thank you for all your support!