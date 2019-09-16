wrestling / News
Various News: NXT Superstars Set for Meet & Greets at EVOLVE 135 & 136, Austin Theory Cuts Promo
September 15, 2019 | Posted by
– EVOLVE Wrestling released a promo video advertising meet & greets with NXT Superstars at EVOLVE 135 in New York City on Friday, September 20 and EVOLVE 136 on Saturday, September 21. NXT Superstars WALTER, Kassius Ohno, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Babatunde and Arturo Ruas will be taking part in the meet & greets. You can check out that preview video below.
– EVOLVE also released a promo video featuring Austin Theory. You can check out that video below.
