wrestling / News
Backstage Update on WWE Reaction to EVOLVE Special on Network
July 15, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider has some news on the WWE backstage reaction for the EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Celebration (EVOLVE 131). According to the report, WWE was said to be very happy with the special, which aired on the WWE Network on Saturday night. Also, the special has remained at the top of the “Most Popular” Video-on-Demand shows, which WWE officials have noted as well. The report notes this could potentially open the door for additional specials on the WWE Network in the future, but there haven’t been any active conversations yet on that.
