Evolve and wXw Programming Reportedly Coming to WWE Network This Year
July 21, 2020 | Posted by
The WrestleVotes twitter account reported today that both Evolve and wXw are expected to hit the WWE Network before the year ends.
No word yet on what Evolve and wXw content will be added to the Network, or if it will be part of the free version of the Network.
WWE recently bought out Evolve and WWN Live, and has had a working relationship with wXw since 2018.
“Source states both Evolve & wXw will be coming to the WWE Network before the end of 2020.”
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 21, 2020
