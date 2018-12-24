Various News: EVOLVE’s Austin Theory Calls Out John Cena, STARDOM Joins The WrestleMania Week Mix, PAC vs. David Starr Booked for January 5th

– In the below video, new EVOLVE champion Austin Theory spoke about his future and even called out John Cena (transcript via Wrestling Inc)…

“How about a question that’s on everyone’s mind: Who’s going to challenge me for the Evolve Championship in 2019? Nobody. how long am I going to have this title? Until the day I walk into TakeOver. John Cena, I heard you’re trying to pass the torch. Well, you know how to get in contact with me.”

– Add STARDOM to the list of promotions running WrestleMania week…

New York City here we come!

April 5, 2019 4:00 PM

NYC Arena, Queens Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Christmas Day!

00:00 Midnight EST USA

14:00 Japan Standard Time

23:00 Christmas Eve, Central Time USA

21:00 Christmas Eve, West Coast USA Ticket link coming later tonight! pic.twitter.com/zDVIZqrwlK — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) December 24, 2018

– PAC will face off with David Starr at Defiant Wrestling on January 5…