Various News: EVOLVE’s Austin Theory Calls Out John Cena, STARDOM Joins The WrestleMania Week Mix, PAC vs. David Starr Booked for January 5th
– In the below video, new EVOLVE champion Austin Theory spoke about his future and even called out John Cena (transcript via Wrestling Inc)…
“How about a question that’s on everyone’s mind: Who’s going to challenge me for the Evolve Championship in 2019? Nobody. how long am I going to have this title? Until the day I walk into TakeOver. John Cena, I heard you’re trying to pass the torch. Well, you know how to get in contact with me.”
– Add STARDOM to the list of promotions running WrestleMania week…
New York City here we come!
April 5, 2019 4:00 PM
NYC Arena, Queens
Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Christmas Day!
00:00 Midnight EST USA
14:00 Japan Standard Time
23:00 Christmas Eve, Central Time USA
21:00 Christmas Eve, West Coast USA
Ticket link coming later tonight! pic.twitter.com/zDVIZqrwlK
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) December 24, 2018
– PAC will face off with David Starr at Defiant Wrestling on January 5…
Saturday, January 5th, 2019.
Newcastle upon Tyne.
PAC vs Starr.
Last few tickets via https://t.co/MRU9FHnHTY#WeAreDefiant pic.twitter.com/vYnNTdtIuK
— DEFIANT Wrestling (@DEFIANTwres) December 24, 2018