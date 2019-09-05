EVOLVE’s Curt Stallion Donating Merchandise Sales to Benefit Texas Shooting Victims

– Curt Stallion is giving back to the victims of the mass shooting in Odessa, Texas that left seven dead and 25 injured. The EVOLVE roster member has announced that proceeds from his online merchandise sales at Pro Wrestling Tees for the next week will be donated to the victims of the mass shooting, which took place on August 31st.

Stallion, who was from Odessa before recently moving to St. Louis, told OA Online that he shocked to learn about the shooting. “It’s one of those things where you always see that kind of stuff and it always sucks to hear about and read about,” Stallion said. “When it’s your home, you wish you could be there. It’s almost helpless, especially being this far away. I can only imagine being there and still the amount of how helpless it must feel, because there’s really nothing you can do.”

He added, “There are all these people asking for donations and I saw the Odessa Chamber of Commerce set up a donation through PayPal. I figured once I got PayPal my earnings from my prowrestlingtees stores, I would just essentially forward it into that account for the Odessa Chamber of Commerce…I represent West Texas wherever I go. It made me who I am and it has taught me the work ethic necessary to make it in the professional wrestling business. I will never forget where I came from because of that fact. The least I can do is wear it proudly.”

You can find details in Stallion’s tweet below.