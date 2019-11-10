wrestling / News

Excalibur & Jimmy Havoc Reportedly Involved in Physical Altercation

November 9, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Jimmy Havoc AEW Dynamite 10-10-19

PWInsider reports that there was some kind of physical altercation between Excalibur and Jimmy Havoc earlier today. No other details are available at the moment.

