wrestling / News
Excalibur & Jimmy Havoc Reportedly Involved in Physical Altercation
November 9, 2019 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that there was some kind of physical altercation between Excalibur and Jimmy Havoc earlier today. No other details are available at the moment.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Had ‘Significant’ Plans for Shayna Baszler on the Main Roster, NXT TV Deal Threw Plans ‘Out the Window’
- Adam Cole On Being the Face of NXT For USA Network Jump, Finn Balor Returning to the Brand
- Dave Lagana on NWA’s Current Business Model Not Being Sustainable, How to Make it Work
- Kenny Omega Suggests Story Of Being Stopped Entering Japan Is ‘Way Worse’ Than Reported