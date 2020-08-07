Excalibur Likely To Return For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

As we previously reported, Excalibur has been absent from the last two weeks of AEW Dynamite, after he asked the company to pull him from last week’s tapings. The reason he did this was due to some controversy on social media over his use of racial slurs in a wrestling promo seventeen years ago. According to the report last week, he didn’t want to take attention away from the AEW product.

The latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that while there has been no official word on the matter, Excalibur will return to AEW TV. In fact, he is likely to be back next week as he will be flying to Jacksonville for the tapings.

AEW has not mentioned his absence and had Taz filling in on both Dynamite and Dark.