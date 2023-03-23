wrestling / News
Excalibur To Be Inducted Into Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame
March 23, 2023 | Posted by
GCW has announced that AEW announcer Excalibur will be the next inductee into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame. The Class of 2023 also includes Jimmy Jacobs, Christopher Daniels, Mike Modest & Cheerleader Melissa. It’s unknown who will induct Excalibur at this time. The event will be held at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles on April 2.
*Indie HoF Update*
Inductee #5
EXCALIBUR
Plus:
Christopher Daniels (By Kazarian)
Cheerleader Melissa (By Prazak)
Jimmy Jacobs (By Shelley)
Mike Modest (TBA)
The #IndieHOF welcomes The Class of 2023!
Sun 4/2 – Noon
The Millenium Biltmore
(Live from @Wrestlecon)
Ticket Info ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/bFKaWUMnfV
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 23, 2023
