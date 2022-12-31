Exodus Prime Reflects On AEW Debut, Found Out He Was Facing Wardlow 20 Minutes Before Match

Exodus Prime made his AEW debut earlier this month on Rampage, and he recently discussed the experience. Prime faced Wardlow in a squash match on the December 16th episode of the show, and he talked about it in an appearance on Toned In Entertainment. You can check out a couple of highligths below, per Fightful:

On his AEW Rampage experience: “It meant a lot. You don’t know if you’re actually going to do anything when you get there. I really didn’t think I was going to do anything. To get the call that you are going to do something 20-30 minutes before you actually have to do it. It’s one of those things where you have to stay ready so you don’t have to get ready. I was ready, I just wasn’t expecting it. It was a big surprise. Then I learned it was going to be on national TV, I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, I made it.’ I was expecting to be a guest, mingle and shake hands. It’s one of those opportunities where, if I wasn’t ready, I’d be kicking myself to this day,” he said before reconfirming that he found out about the match roughly 20 minutes before it happened.

On selling Wardlow’s powerbomb: “It was completely a mistake. I meant to roll back. When I got to the back, people were saying, ‘that was really good.’ ‘Alright.’ I just thought I did what I was supposed to do. I didn’t think I was doing anything out of the ordinary.”