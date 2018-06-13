What To Expect At Money In The Bank 2018

“Hello Mr. Watry,

“I’m an avid reader, and I just wanted to reach out and tell you how much I enjoy your articles. I find them very insightful and well-written and I really find your perspective unique. I think what I appreciate most is how little negativity you show. I respect that. I’m honestly not sure why you are met with such resentment and hostility by some of the readers, but I guess you can’t make everyone happy. Anyway, thank you again for all you do and please keep up the good work.”

– 411mania reader

Money In The Bank 2018 Preview

Very quietly, WWE has made Money in the Bank a must-see pay-per-view over the years. Move over King of the Ring. We have a new “Big Five” event, and it revolved around a ladder match gimmick with a briefcase hanging above the squared circle. Truth be told, I look forward to the show more than Survivor Series more often than not because something is actually on the line. There are stakes to be won and history waiting in the wings. The November Classic is hit or miss with its hype, so give me MITB drama any day of the week. At least that is interesting. Tangent aside, we are days away from yet another Money in the Bank (emanating from Chicago), and I am jacked. Here are a few things to expect.

NOTE: I am writing this before RAW and Smackdown LIVE this week.

Daniel Bryan Wins And Gets The Heck Away From Big Cass – No explanation needed.

Smackdown Male Wins Briefcase – Yes, let’s keep the men’s briefcase far away from Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Whether we like it or not, the red brand is already pre-occupied for the time being. Wasting it on Raw feels like just that – a waste. As I have written about during the past week (on another website), I believe Samoa Joe and The Miz are excellent choices to win MITB on Sunday. The Miz for this arrogance and his “I’m a changed man because of fatherhood” crap. On Father’s Day too! Joe, well, it takes all of two seconds to insert him in the AJ Styles/Shinsuke Nakamura Last Man Standing picture as both are down for a ten count. Long story short, I am going with the blue brand here…

Raw Female Wins Briefcase – …because the red brand will get a briefcase via the women’s match. That is how this all shakes out in my mind at least. I know there is some intrigue right now with the Smackdown roster but no. You have Ember Moon with a ton of momentum, and you have Natalya potentially using the briefcase to double cross Nia Jax OR Ronda Rousey after the Raw Womens Championship bout. Both scenarios work, and the best part is that the options are polar opposites. A clean face cash in for Moon is an awesome idea, just as is Nattie screwing over Ronda before their inevitable showdown – at Summerslam? Knowing WWE, one briefcase will go to Raw and one to SD Live. Not 100% of course but fairly logical.

Roman Reigns Is Booed – Regardless of what happens with The Big Dog devouring Jinder Mahal, Chicago is going to boo. We already know that. Kind of a boring plot line to be honest. The fans will boo. Yay? Who cares? Dull story. What if Dean Ambrose is added to the Reigns Redemption Tour? Face or heel, I do eventually see all three members of The Shield going at it during the latter half of 2018. Will the Universal Title be on the line in those matches or perhaps the IC Title? Speaking of…

Seth Rollins VS Elias Steals The Show – Forget Nakamura and Styles; I have thrown in the towel on them delivering a classic. My match of the night sleeper is the IC Title bout between Rollins and Elias. I think Rollins will retain but with that bum knee, you never know. Both are internet darlings (despite everyone whining and crying when Elias was called up), so the live crown in SmarkTown USA should be hot, hot, hot. My chips are all in on this being a great match.

Both Women Divisions Getting A Shakeup – Originally, I thought Ronda Rousey was for sure going to win the RAW Womens Championship off Nia Jax. I mean, why rush straight to the battle unless there was a title change in the books? Get the title on the Rowdy One and use her to the best of their abilities before WrestleMania 35 and her REAL long-term future is determined. Not like anybody cares for Jax anyways. Sorry, just being honest here. Exact same thing on the blue side. Can we just get the title on Asuka and build to a Charlotte rematch at Summerslam? No offense to Carmella, Lana, Naomi or anybody else, but I want a stacked women’s division having stellar matches. Becky Lynch, Ms. Flair, Asuka, etc. THAT is who I want to see on pay-per-view.

I Will Be Wrong – Contrary to popular belief, I absolutely own up to my faults. Heck, I am one of the few (only?) columnists on the entire internet with a series called “I Was Wrong.” This is one of those cases. I am terrible at predicting Money in the Bank PPVs. Like horrible. Like horribly horrible. That is okay though because I am a big fan of the concept and am always looking forward to the next chapter of its’ legacy. Bank on it.

