wrestling / News
Expected Card For Next NXT Takeover (Spoilers)
May 1, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE set a number of matches for the next NXT Takeover during tonight’s NXT TV tapings. Per the events at the taping, the following matches are set:
* NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano
* Fatal Four-Way NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish
* NXT North American Championship Match: Tyler Breeze vs. The Velveteen Dream (not confirmed)
In addition, a match between Matt Riddle and Roderick Strong looks to potentially be in the works, and a possible match involving the Horsewomen (Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir) in some capacity opposite Io Shirai and Candice LeRae.
The PPV is set to take place on June 1st.
