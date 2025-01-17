Last Monday’s episode of WWE RAW ended earlier than the previous week’s episode, confirming what Triple H previously said. He noted that they could be more flexible about run time rather than it ending strictly at two or three hours. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is aiming to typically have a ‘sweet spot’ of two and a half hours. It was noted, however that this “can and has changed over time.”

Of course, they still have some wiggle room with RAW on Netflix, the runtime is just what Triple H is hoping to achieve each week. It was notable that last Monday, they ended up cutting other segments to get the run time they decided upon. This was because Penta’s segment went long. They ended up going a few minutes past the planned time. There were also segments that were done during commercial breaks that could air on non-Netflix international TV stations, which would extend it to three hours with commercials. International stations were told it would be that time.