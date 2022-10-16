Expiration Date Returns for WWE Content on Hulu

– PWInsider has an update on the situation with WWE content on Hulu. As noted, the previous expiration date for the content on the streaming service was was lifted.

As of now, it looks like the expiration date has returned. Most of the current content looks to be expiring in nine or ten days. The only exceptions are newer episodes of SmackDown from the last three weeks, which do not have expiration dates at the moment. Shows older than a month appear to fall in the 9-10 day window.