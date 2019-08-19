Expo Lucha 3 Set to Take Place in Philadelphia in 2020

– Expo Lucha has set the date and location for their third annual event to take place next year. Masked Republic announced on Monday that Expo Lucha 3 will take place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on August 16th and 17th. You can see a video and the full announcement below:

After a successful Expo Lucha 2019 weekend in San Diego, Masked Republic will be announcing this evening that Expo Lucha 2020 will make it’s way to the former ECW Arena in South Philly as we celebrate not only lucha libre as a whole, but more specifically, the 25th anniversary of the arrival of the luchadores in ECW. When Rey Mysterio, Psychosis, Juventud Guerrera and the other luchadores hit the ECW ring in 1995, they exposed millions of wrestling fans to the lucha libre style of wrestling for the very first time. The influence of those few months has been felt ever since and now, fans and wrestlers from around the world will be able to pay their respects to this historic time in pro wrestling.

Expo Lucha 2020 will take place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia August 16-17, 2020.

The first talent announcements and the on-sale for VIP ticket packages are expected to take place this fall.