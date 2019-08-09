Expo Lucha Releases Updated Lineup For Next Weekend’s Convention

– Expo Lucha has released an updated lineup for their convention that takes next weekend in San Diego. The company sent out the following press release:

Expo Lucha Is One Week Away August 17-18 in San Diego, CA

2 Days – 4 Shows – 100 Luchadores

The world’s largest lucha libre convention arrives in San Diego, CA next weekend!

The lineups are INSANE. From lucha legends to current main event talent to tomorrow’s hottest stars, Expo Lucha brings them all under one roof!

18,000 fans packed Arena Cuidad de Mexico last weekend for TripleMania, and now many of those same stars (Dr. Wagner Jr., Penta Zero M, Rey Fenix, Taya ValkyrieLaredo Kid…) are heading to San Diego in an intimate 2,000 capacity building along with ECW/WCW/WWE legends like Psychosis, Juventud Guerrera and Amy Dumas (Lita) plus more recent breakout stars like Black Taurus, Puma King, Daga, Tessa Blanchard, Jake Atlas, Douglas James and more!

And, Expo Lucha is the MOST FAMILY & FAN FRIENDLY CONVENTION in all of pro wrestling.

1-Day tickets include both live events and autographs from and photos with nearly every star appearing that day at no additional charge for only $50 for adults and $30 for kids 6-12 (children 5 and under are free with paid adult).

Only want to attend the Lucha Society X (Saturday) or Mexico vs. The World (Sunday) night time shows? Tickets are only $25 for adults and $10 for kids.

VIP Platinum (sold out) and Gold (limited remain) passes include both 2 day passes PLUS exclusive VIP Meet & Greets with Dr. Wagner Jr., Octagón, Tinieblas Jr. & Alushe and Amy Dumas (Lita). VIPs will also get a bonus experience at the Boss Fight Studio booth Saturday night at 5 PM with special talent and free swag to be announced. Non VIPs will have the opportunity to purchase autographs from and photos with the VIP stars during their general appearances on Sunday, August 18th.

And beyond the matches and meet and greets, Expo Lucha is your chance to see some incredible exhibits of classic lucha posters, movie lobby cards, Daniel Gonzalez’ museum worthy custom lucahdor collection, fashion designer Dani Gosha’s incredible portfolio of work merging lucha libre and couture PLUS the first look at upcoming officially licensed Legends of Lucha Libre products and more!

4 Live Shows:

Saturday, August 17th 2:30 PM – Viva La Lucha – with matches from DEFY, PCW ULTRA, AWS, Lucha Libre VOZ, Ground Zero, Quiet Wyatt Designs, Baja Stars USA and more and stars including independent lucha libre stars plus WARBEAST (Samoan Werewolf Jacob Fatu & Josef Samael), Douglas James, Shotzi Blackheart, American Gunz (Ethan HD & Mike Santiago) and more!

Saturday, August 17th 7:30 PM – Solo Una Noche: Lucha Society X

Main Event: The Lucha Brothers – Penta Zero M & Rey Fenix vs.

Teddy Hart & Jack Evans

Four-Way-War: Juventud Guerrera vs. TJ Perkins vs. Rey Horus vs. Flamita

Psychosis (OG/Nicho) & Black Taurus & Demus vs. Daga & Ryan Kidd & Tiago

Drago & Aerostar vs. Aeroboy & Septimo Dragon

Joey Ryan & Ruby Raze vs. Peter Avalon & Shotzi Blackheart

Lucha Society X Gauntlet Rumble Match featuring (in alphabetical order): Adrian Quest, Disco Inferno, Dragon Yuki, Human Tornado, La Mascara, Laredo Kid, Lil’ Cholo, Mariachi Loco, Mr. Iguana, Oraculo, Serpentico, Ultimo Panda, y Luchadores Sorpresas

Sunday, August 18th 12:30 PM – Legends of Lucha Libre™

Main Event: Dr. Wagner Jr. & Octagón & Tinieblas Jr. w/ Alushe vs.

Pirata Morgan & Fuerza Guerrera & Misterioso (Original)

Solar & Solar Jr. vs. Angel Blanco Jr. & Tornado Negro

Damian 666 & Bestia 666 & Mortiz vs. LA FKRS: Pilot Suicida & Acero Dorado & Shamu Jr.

Bobby Lee Jr. & Galla Tapado Jr. vs. El Jalisco & Pakal

SoCal Legends presented by VWE: Lucha Homies – Lil’ Cholo & Mariachi Loco vs. Los Luchas – Phoenix Star & Zokre

Sunday, August 18th 5:30 PM – Mexico vs. The World

Main Event:

Penta Zero M & Rey Fenix & Mr. Aguila w/ Amy Dumas (Lita) vs.

Brian Cage & TJ Perkins & Jack Evans

Psychosis & Juventud Guerrera & Black Taurus vs.

MLW’s Hart Foundation™: Teddy Hart & Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Brian Pillman Jr.

Laredo Kid & Puma King & Flamita vs.

Jake Atlas, Adrian Quest & Douglas James

Taya Valkyrie & Shotzi Blackheart & Viva Van vs. Tessa Blanchard & Zeda Zhang & Simone Sherie

Daga & La Mascara vs. Joey Ryan & Dom Kubrick

Pre-show Mexico vs. Mexico Supermatch That Could Main Event Most Indie Events: Drago & Aerostar vs. Rey Horus & Septimo Dragon

(Card talent and lineups subject to change)

Tickets and information available at ExpoLucha.com or locally in San Diego at CashCo locations