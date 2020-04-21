Extended Preview Released For Impact Rebellion Night One

Impact Wrestling has shared an extended preview for Night One of Impact Rebellion, which will air this week on AXS TV. You can see the preview below for the first night of the special, which airs on April 21st with the second night airing on April 28th. Both shows will air at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

The announcement reads:

AXS TV presents IMPACT Wrestling’s next major showcase event Rebellion, premiering as a two-part special on Tuesday, April 21 and Tuesday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, as part of the weekly flagship series IMPACT!

In the main event of Rebellion night one (April 21), UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock looks to settle the score with “The Draw” Sami Callihan, who attacked Shamrock during his IMPACT Hall of Fame induction announcement. Plus, Kylie Rae makes her singles match debut as a member of the IMPACT roster against Kiera Hogan and reigning X-Division Champion Ace Austin puts his title on the line against Willie Mack.

The night also includes a three-team tag match, pitting The Rascalz (Dez & Wentz) vs. TJP & Fallah Bahh vs. XXXL (Acey Romero and Larry D); and brothers Jake and Dave Crist join forces with oVe monster Madman Fulton to battle hardcore legends Tommy Dreamer, Rhino and a mystery partner.

Match listings for Rebellion night two will be revealed following the first night of action.

Rebellion also will stream on Twitch in the U.S. and air on Fight Network in Canada, along with international IMPACT! broadcast partners.