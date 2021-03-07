wrestling / News
WWE News: Extra Clip From Big E’s WWE 24 Special, Rey Mysterio in Talking Smack Video
March 7, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE has released an extra clip from the WWE 24 special on Big E. You can see the video below, described as follows:
From being showered with pancakes to having ring jackets hurled at him, Corey Graves has long been the target of Big E’s playful pre-match rituals, as revealed in this bonus scene from WWE 24: Big E, available on demand on the award-winning WWE Network.
– WWE also released the clip of Rey Mysterio talking about his and Dominik’s feud with Chad Gable and Otis from this week’s Talking Smack:
