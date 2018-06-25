Extreme Legends PPVs Debuting in July

According to Pwinsider, Extreme Legends PPVs will debut this July across a number of PPV/VOD providers, such as Comcast, Charter, Cox, Verizon Fios, and more. The series is created and produced by former ECW General Manager and Urban Wrestling Federation owner Steve Karel and his company, Stonecutter Media Ltd. The shows will utilize content featuring Rob Van Dam, Sabu, New Jack, The Sandman, The Public Enemy and more. The first special will focus on New Jack and The Sandman. Other stars being featured will include Kevin Sullivan, Jerry Lawler, and Dusty Rhodes.